Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 225 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

