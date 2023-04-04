Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $623,000 Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth $38,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in PVH by 161.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH Price Performance

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen increased their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Shares of PVH opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading

