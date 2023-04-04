Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $656,000 Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.63) to €23.00 ($25.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

Shares of MT opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.91. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

