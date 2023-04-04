Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $674,000 Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at $560,432,469.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

