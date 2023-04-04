Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.80.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $368.38 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $429.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,726 shares of company stock worth $13,796,262. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

