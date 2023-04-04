Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Polaris by 39.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PII stock opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $123.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

