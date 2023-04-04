Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,253,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen cut HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Insider Activity

HF Sinclair Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Stories

