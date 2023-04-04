Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Walk Management LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its holdings in Datadog by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of -441.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,119,719.55. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 141,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,119,719.55. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 141,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,716,446.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,264.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $41,618,118. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

