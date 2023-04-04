DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,742,000 after purchasing an additional 527,777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $118,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after buying an additional 286,384 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 34.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,147,000 after buying an additional 224,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after acquiring an additional 186,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $307.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.23. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.