DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Down 0.8 %

PLD stock opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.11. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

