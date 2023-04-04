DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 1,005 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after acquiring an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,102 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.6 %

GPC stock opened at $168.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.97 and a 200-day moving average of $170.01.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.