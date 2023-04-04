DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 155 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Celsius by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 882,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,087,000 after buying an additional 747,296 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $31,731,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 712.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 225,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $19,267,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $122.24.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CELH. Wedbush raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

