DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average of $119.04.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

