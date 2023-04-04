DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Unity Software by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on U. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,186,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $1,322,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

