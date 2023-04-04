DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,763 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after purchasing an additional 638,015 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 105,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

