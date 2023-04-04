DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $241.66 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $242.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.81 and a 200 day moving average of $217.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

