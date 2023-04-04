DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $38.99 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.48. The company has a market capitalization of $472.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

