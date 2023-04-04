DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $38.99 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.48. The company has a market capitalization of $472.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.
Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
