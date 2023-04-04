DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $596,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE WSM opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average is $122.88.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

