DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $606,000 Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENTG opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.08. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $126.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

