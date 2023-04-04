DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $668,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,823,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.92. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $1,384,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,019,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $12,607,900. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

