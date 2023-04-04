DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $724,000 Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 203,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Stories

