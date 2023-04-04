DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Progressive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Progressive by 11.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR opened at $145.10 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.53.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.29.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

