DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,147 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.