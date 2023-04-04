DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

