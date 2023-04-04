DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FTXG opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $966.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

