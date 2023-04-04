DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.37.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries stock opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $140.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

