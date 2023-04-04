DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $3,068,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,044 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 384.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 32,088 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $708.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $76.36.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

