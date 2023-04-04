DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.08.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

