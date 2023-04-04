DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Surevest LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance
ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.
ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
