DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,096 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 59,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

NYSE VFC opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

