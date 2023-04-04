DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,679,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $148,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,914,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 40,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 157,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,101,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

