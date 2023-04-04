DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

