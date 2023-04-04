DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 136.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $113.94 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CL King lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

