DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 12,505 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Corning by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning Stock Down 0.9 %

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

NYSE GLW opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

