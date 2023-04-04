DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,319 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,696,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.5 %
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.