DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 349 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in International Paper by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.65. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

