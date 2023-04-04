DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 613 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JAAA opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

