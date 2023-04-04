DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

Insider Activity

Republic Services Price Performance

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $136.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.46 and a 200 day moving average of $131.37.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

