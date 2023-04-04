DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average is $97.43. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $104.73.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

