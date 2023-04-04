David Randall Pickles Sells 2,050 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 30th, David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $28,534,650.69.
- On Monday, March 27th, David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Trade Desk stock opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.66, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,657 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $100,508,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
