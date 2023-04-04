David Randall Pickles Sells 2,050 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

On Thursday, March 30th, David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $28,534,650.69.

On Monday, March 27th, David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.66, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,657 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $100,508,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.