DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

DaVita stock opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.48. DaVita has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

