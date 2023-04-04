Deborah L. Lapinska Sells 10,000 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PGT Innovations Stock Up 1.4 %
PGT Innovations stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
