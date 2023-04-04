Deborah L. Lapinska Sells 10,000 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 1.4 %

PGT Innovations stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

PGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

