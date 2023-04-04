Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $502,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.5 %

DAL opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

