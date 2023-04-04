Diligent Investors LLC Has $598,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,667,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $383.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.80 and a 200-day moving average of $130.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.28.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.