Domani Wealth LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.48. The company has a market cap of $472.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

