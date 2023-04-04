Domani Wealth LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.39.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,668 shares of company stock worth $8,101,419. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.