DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $108.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.