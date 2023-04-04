E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $31,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 53.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter.

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $424,707.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $424,707.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,007.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,000 shares of company stock worth $670,876. 5.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.89 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 50.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETWO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

