eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Up 7.1% in March

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 156,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in eGain by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 382,614 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of eGain by 47.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,005,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 325,052 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,017,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after buying an additional 244,809 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in eGain by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 533,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 180,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in eGain by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

eGain Stock Up 0.7 %

eGain Company Profile

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $245.47 million, a PE ratio of -109.13 and a beta of 0.61.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

