Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.